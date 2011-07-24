Katie Sinclair

Matters of Merrymaking

Katie Sinclair
Katie Sinclair
  • Save
Matters of Merrymaking blog watercolor typography hand-lettering script pink purple yellow blue orange
Download color palette

A little snippet of some in-progress lettering for a friend's blog header. Suggestions?

Lettering is based off of Nelly Script. It's been redrawn and has had some extra flourishes added.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Katie Sinclair
Katie Sinclair

More by Katie Sinclair

View profile
    • Like