Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Chin

Magna Carta Deck Rebels Uncut Sheet

Alexander Chin
Alexander Chin
  • Save
Magna Carta Deck Rebels Uncut Sheet legem terrae law of the land shield sword playing cards magna carta medieval seasons playing cards magna carta playing cards magna carta deck rebels deck
Magna Carta Deck Rebels Uncut Sheet legem terrae law of the land shield sword playing cards magna carta medieval seasons playing cards magna carta playing cards magna carta deck rebels deck
Download color palette
  1. rebels_uncut.jpg
  2. Rebels_PNG.png

Uncut sheet of the Magna Carta Deck series for Seasons Playing Cards. This design features the white Rebels deck utilizing the shield of Robert Fitzwalter and the famous words "Legem Terrae" from the Magna Carta.

Currently funding on Kickstarter at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2062783196/magna-carta-800th-anniversary-limited-edition-play

Alexander Chin
Alexander Chin

More by Alexander Chin

View profile
    • Like