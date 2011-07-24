Mitch Nied

WinterBoard & Stocks

Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied
  • Save
WinterBoard & Stocks ebolus stocks sam jones jake krehel iphone ios theme icon winterboard samneedssumfriends
Download color palette

Was taken down earlier but i fixed the issues :)
Credit for the Border Goes to Jackson Duke, and if he Deems them too similar then i will modify.
With that said please leave a comment/Critique

Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied

More by Mitch Nied

View profile
    • Like