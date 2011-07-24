Scott Blackburn

PlayBook App Design

PlayBook App Design
First of all thanks to Troy Bergland for the invite. I'm more of a developer than a designer so please go easy..this is a shot of my dribbble app designed for the BlackBerry PlayBook. Credit must go to Orman Clark for the background pattern and other techniques picked up from his free resources.

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
