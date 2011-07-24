Oasim Karmieh

Vickey Blue Eyes

Oasim Karmieh
Oasim Karmieh
  • Save
Vickey Blue Eyes pixar cars eyes vickey maya vray procedural texturing oasim
Download color palette

If you want to check the bigger version, and learn how to create and texture Pixar Cars style eyes. Check out pixelophy http://www.pixelophy.com/?p=876

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Oasim Karmieh
Oasim Karmieh

More by Oasim Karmieh

View profile
    • Like