I'm redesigning vbulletin...the default skin that is...I'm hoping to create a kickstarter and raise $5k for the project...everything from the inbox home page, thread view and a few plugins is going to be redesigned...with sexy ajax & javascript in there.
Oh and I'm going to give it away for free...if I can raise the $5k...thoughts, does kickstarter even approve projects like this?
Let me know what you guys think of everything so far...also the blue shadows on the top left and bottom right are where an ad div would go.
Here is a full screen view:
http://f.cl.ly/items/3Q3L1X1O3m473z2d2p2i/redvb.png