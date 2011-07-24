Rames Harikrishnasamy

Cry Me A River

Cry Me A River cry river manipulation eyes
Photo Manipulation called "Cry Me A River". Inspired from one of the Michael Buble's song. Entirely done using Photoshop CS4.

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
