Luke Ritchie

Faced_Decorative

Luke Ritchie
Luke Ritchie
  • Save
Faced_Decorative typeface custom type design lettering typography illustration texture vector blue red yellow orange green black alphabet slab serif decorative
Download color palette

Playing round with some decorative blocky styles for my FACED typeface http://drbl.in/bDAK

Luke Ritchie
Luke Ritchie

More by Luke Ritchie

View profile
    • Like