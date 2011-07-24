Louie Mantia, Jr.

Hail HYDRA!

Hail HYDRA! hydra captain america red skull red
Saw Captain America this afternoon. Couldn't resist.

http://mantia.me/wallpaper/hydra/

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
