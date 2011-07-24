Bethany Heck

Film Noir Title

Film Noir Title duke noir film title type
The typeface is Duke from Lost Type.

http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=duke

I wanted to see how it would look in a film noir style, and I think it turned out great!

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
