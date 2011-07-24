Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

Happy Trails - Coloring Book

This was a really fun illustration project for a neat organization. The coloring book teaches children how to conserve and preserve nature through proper use and management.

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
