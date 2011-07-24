Mud!

Darkness

Mud!
Mud!
  • Save
Darkness mud illustration batman
Download color palette

A quick piece I am doing for Comic Con in August. Click here for the full version - http://idothedirtywork.blogspot.com/2011/07/loooong-overdue-update.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Mud!
Mud!

More by Mud!

View profile
    • Like