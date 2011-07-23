Mike Rundle

Flyosity.com Redesign

Mike Rundle
Mike Rundle
  • Save
Flyosity.com Redesign redesign web grunge iphone mac ipad neutratext neutra
Download color palette

Worked a little bit on a new look for Flyosity.com, starting with the header. Decided to go with Neutra Text for the main headings & navigation as I haven't used it in a few years. The background is the same as the one I made for Design Then Code but with the levels tweaked and grunged up a bit more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Mike Rundle
Mike Rundle

More by Mike Rundle

View profile
    • Like