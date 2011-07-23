KaL MichaeL

Grey Scale

KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
Hire Me
  • Save
Grey Scale icon frame image shine
Download color palette

For another image plugin for the same company as the other one I made with the Palm trees.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by KaL MichaeL

View profile
    • Like