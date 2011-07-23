Orlando Ramirez

Ssr Iphone1 Dribbb

Orlando Ramirez
Orlando Ramirez
  • Save
Ssr Iphone1 Dribbb ssr logo captain america
Download color palette

After watching the Captain America movie, I really want a shirt of the cool SSR Logo. I made my own version of the logo and whipped up a few iPhone wallpapers, here's a look at one of them.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Orlando Ramirez
Orlando Ramirez

More by Orlando Ramirez

View profile
    • Like