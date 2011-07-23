Matt Kursmark

The Slackers / The Radio

Matt Kursmark
Matt Kursmark
  • Save
The Slackers / The Radio slackers radio album art record cover music print reggae ska
Download color palette

Working on some art for the new Slackers record due out later this Summer.

The theme for the record is classic tunes recorded at radio stations in the middle of nowhere (or something to that effect). The photograph was taken in the hills overlooking San Jose, CA.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Matt Kursmark
Matt Kursmark

More by Matt Kursmark

View profile
    • Like