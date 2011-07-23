Konstantino

Minimalist: Photography, Film, New Media

Konstantino
Konstantino
  • Save
Minimalist: Photography, Film, New Media minimalist blue simple icons icon photography film new media camera
Download color palette

A section of a t-shirt design I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Konstantino
Konstantino

More by Konstantino

View profile
    • Like