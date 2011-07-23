Paul Morrison

Setting up the Labs.

Working on my new personal revamp. This is a preview of my Labs department, going to host all my experiments.

Hover state shown, additional information on right-hand side will slide in on hover.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
