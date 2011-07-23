Morgan Allan Knutson

Our hearts are with the people of Norway

norway religious terror
I've teared up a few times over this already. What a huge loss for such a tiny country. I can't imagine the pain that hundreds of parents are enduring due to the senseless slaughter of their children.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
