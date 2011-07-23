Ben Regali

Echofon Icons reloaded

echofon icons twitter osx monochrome
My first shot on dribbble. Big shout out to Timm for drafting me!

I replaced the Icons of my beloved Echofon app with these revised ones. I can't stand the originals.

You can download them here: http://cl.ly/8hA6

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
