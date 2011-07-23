James Leslie Miller

Rya and the F-16s

Rya and the F-16s f-16 lower third video bank gothic
Working on a lower third for a video project. Red bar slides in from right, then the F-16s fly across, in formation, revealing the copy as they fly over it.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
