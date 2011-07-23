Mark Wyner

Validation Error Styling

css error form ui design interface validation
There are a handful of tried and true setups which seem to work well for error styling. But with a blue background and a red masthead I needed to get creative and step outside of my comfort zone. I think the result works quite nicely for the label styling which denotes invalid fields.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
