your new favorite t-shirt template

+ easy garment color change
+ full size run w/ real dimensions
+ realistic print areas
+ rad color choices

After spending probably hours of my time searching and trying to find the perfect, free, easy to use t-shirt template online- I realized it didn't exist. so this inspired me to build my own & share it with you!

Thanks for showing support & I hope you get some good use out of it.

Get this template by subscribing HERE: http://WWW.DXVISUAL.COM/tee

& for more great design resources coming soon!

Posted on Aug 20, 2015
