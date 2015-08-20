your new favorite t-shirt template

+ easy garment color change

+ full size run w/ real dimensions

+ realistic print areas

+ rad color choices

After spending probably hours of my time searching and trying to find the perfect, free, easy to use t-shirt template online- I realized it didn't exist. so this inspired me to build my own & share it with you!

Thanks for showing support & I hope you get some good use out of it.

Get this template by subscribing HERE: http://WWW.DXVISUAL.COM/tee

& for more great design resources coming soon!