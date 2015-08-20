your new favorite t-shirt template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
+ easy garment color change
+ full size run w/ real dimensions
+ realistic print areas
+ rad color choices
After spending probably hours of my time searching and trying to find the perfect, free, easy to use t-shirt template online- I realized it didn't exist. so this inspired me to build my own & share it with you!
Thanks for showing support & I hope you get some good use out of it.
Get this template by subscribing HERE: http://WWW.DXVISUAL.COM/tee
& for more great design resources coming soon!