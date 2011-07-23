Gavin Nelson

Iconica Safari Take 3

Iconica Safari Take 3 iconica safari iphone theme icon
Some improved (yet again) safari icons I made. Versions with and with out the grid and border will be in the final theme. Let me know what you think.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
