Fabricio Rosa Marques

Ship Hit By Torpedo

Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
  • Save
Ship Hit By Torpedo digital painting photoshop concept art ship wreck smoke
Download color palette

another one on practicing some digital painting

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Product Design, Illustration & Animation

More by Fabricio Rosa Marques

View profile
    • Like