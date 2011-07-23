Simon Birky Hartmann

Kelly Jae's Cafe

Studio Ace of Spade pushed the website of Kelly Jae's Cafe live yesterday.

KJ is the fancy restaurant here, and we're pretty proud to have had the chance to work on their web presence.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
