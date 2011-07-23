Eddie Lobanovskiy

Exotic Auto Invest

Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Exotic Auto Invest car money sketch rough porsche wheels flow pencil logo identity icon fast
Download color palette

logo concept for a company that teaches people how to invest their exotics.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Eddie Lobanovskiy

View profile
    • Like