Grayden Poper

Button Feedback Needed

Grayden Poper
Grayden Poper
  • Save
Button Feedback Needed button feedback pixelated
Download color palette

I would like your feedback on this button situation. I am showing the inactive state (before click) and the after click state. Do you think the pixelated treatment is too harsh? Any thoughts or recommendations are welcomed. Thanks ahead of time for your help.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Grayden Poper
Grayden Poper

More by Grayden Poper

View profile
    • Like