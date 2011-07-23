Ivana Setiawan

Ivana Setiawan
Ivana Setiawan
Tapirgo Logo logo illustration tapirgo tapir
Design process: http://ivanasetiawan.com/tapirgo/
Project: TapirGo! => http://tapirgo.com/
Info: Do you have a blog made out of static pages? Do you want to add search to it? Look no further and let Tapir handle it! Enter your feed url and you'll get a token you can use with our API to easily get search on your blog.

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Ivana Setiawan
Ivana Setiawan

