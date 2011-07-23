David Kovalev ◒

"PS" Aviation Logo

David Kovalev ◒
David Kovalev ◒
Hire Me
  • Save
"PS" Aviation Logo blue plane logo smoke fun movement aircraft jet ps
Download color palette

Logo concept for an aviation company, plane's smoke makes an "S".

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
David Kovalev ◒
David Kovalev ◒
Howdy✋🏻 Thanks for 👀 my work, lets 💬!
Hire Me

More by David Kovalev ◒

View profile
    • Like