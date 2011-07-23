Mike Hirshon

Ladies and Gentlemen Review

Mike Hirshon
Mike Hirshon
  • Save
Ladies and Gentlemen Review book review stories illustration
Download color palette

Clip from an illustration about Adam Ross' new book Ladies and Gentlemen, for the NYT Book Review.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Mike Hirshon
Mike Hirshon

More by Mike Hirshon

View profile
    • Like