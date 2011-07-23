gonzoblog new Header

Jan Rajtoral

Here's the new header of the responsive redesign of the gonzoblog.nl, I had to make some major changes to get the blog responsive ..

This new theme is much cleaner, and has therefore 2 colums now (3 columns in the responsive redesign was too cluttered).

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
