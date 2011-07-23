Mike Rundle

Working On A New Flyosity Logo

Mike Rundle
Mike Rundle
  • Save
Working On A New Flyosity Logo logo vector illustrator glyph symbol
Download color palette

I rarely hop into Illustrator but I was playing with some type in Photoshop and really liked the 'fl' ligature from Neutra Text so I started playing around with it by adding the custom 'y' using existing shapes/angles. I kinda like how it turned out, anyone have any suggestions/improvements/ideas?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Mike Rundle
Mike Rundle

More by Mike Rundle

View profile
    • Like