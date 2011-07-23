Jayhan

Metro E #2

Jayhan
Jayhan
  • Save
Metro E #2 web design
Download color palette

Draft design #2 for Metro E. For this design, I relate the word "Metro" into design, which I made the layout a building-like structure.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Jayhan
Jayhan

More by Jayhan

View profile
    • Like