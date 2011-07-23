Mathieu Bernat

Pistol Pete

Mathieu Bernat
Mathieu Bernat
  • Save
Pistol Pete basketball typography grungy pink pistol nba
Download color palette

A personal project of mine, wallpapers of old school NBA players.. Here's Pistol Pete, NBA legend of the 70's.

The whole piece : http://tinyurl.com/455ouab

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Mathieu Bernat
Mathieu Bernat

More by Mathieu Bernat

View profile
    • Like