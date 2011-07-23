Ioan Decean

Compass icon - free psd

Compass icon - free psd compass old icon free psd photoshop nelutu decean
Compass icon made in Photoshop, 90% vector shapes and layer styles
Download psd 410x310px: http://www.ioandecean.info/2011/07/compass-icon-free-psd/

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
