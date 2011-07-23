Maurizio What

Dribbble2

Maurizio What
Maurizio What
  • Save
Dribbble2 illustration movie character
Download color palette

One of my favourite movies is "Fear and loathing in Las Vegas", so i decided to draw the protagonists Raoul Duke and Dr.Gonzo.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Maurizio What
Maurizio What

More by Maurizio What

View profile
    • Like