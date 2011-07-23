Ole Martin Kristiansen

Norway

Ole Martin Kristiansen
Ole Martin Kristiansen
  • Save
Norway
Download color palette

This is a day we will never forget.

As our Prime Minister said yesterday,
"We will retaliate with more democracy.".

Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Ole Martin Kristiansen
Ole Martin Kristiansen

More by Ole Martin Kristiansen

View profile
    • Like