Adam Tirella

Catskill Mountain Badges

Adam Tirella
Adam Tirella
  • Save
Catskill Mountain Badges catskill retro sticker ranger new york mountains hiking catskills camping camp badges patch
Catskill Mountain Badges catskill retro sticker ranger new york mountains hiking catskills camping camp badges patch
Download color palette
  1. artboard_3_5x.png
  2. Artboard_3.png

For my entry I went with some ranger style badges, would be pretty cool to see one of these bad boys slapped on the back of the ol' car.

Nestled next to the Hudson Valley in upstate New York are the Catskill Mountains. I grew up in the woods here and everywhere you looked you would see these old forest service signs in their classic colors.

Dribbble home playoff still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! Where are you from?
By Sticker Mule
Adam Tirella
Adam Tirella

More by Adam Tirella

View profile
    • Like