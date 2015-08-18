Catskill Mountain Badges

Trending designs to inspire you
For my entry I went with some ranger style badges, would be pretty cool to see one of these bad boys slapped on the back of the ol' car.
Nestled next to the Hudson Valley in upstate New York are the Catskill Mountains. I grew up in the woods here and everywhere you looked you would see these old forest service signs in their classic colors.