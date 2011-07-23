Sam Jones

Camera

Sam Jones
Sam Jones
  • Save
Camera ebolus hd sam jones camera icon leica ebolus hd
Download color palette

Inspired by Leica, Kind of *Leic* Kris, Zach and Elias's (and other designers') cameras. Hope you like!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Sam Jones
Sam Jones

More by Sam Jones

View profile
    • Like