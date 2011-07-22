Oscar Morris

The Penguin Project – Steve MacIntyre

The Penguin Project – Steve MacIntyre hockey penguins sign fist hand knuckle sandwich
I'm firing up the Penguin Project again. This one's for the Pen's new enforcer.

Jul 22, 2011
