Jake Lazaroff

Mac App

Jake Lazaroff
Jake Lazaroff
  • Save
Mac App interface mac illustrator os x
Download color palette

A mockup for a Mac app that never materialized. Everything but the traffic lights is done in Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Jake Lazaroff
Jake Lazaroff

More by Jake Lazaroff

View profile
    • Like