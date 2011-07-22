Joel Glovier

Plugins vs Custom Code slides

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Plugins vs Custom Code slides slides talk front end design conference league gothic
Download color palette

Putting together some slides for my 15 min attendee talk at the Front End Design Conference Day 2 tomorrow.

Speaking about using plugins vs custom code.

Spoiler: I'm not going to pick sides. :-)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like