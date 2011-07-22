Christopher Paul Gulczynski

Christopher Paul Gulczynski
Christopher Paul Gulczynski
Royal Wigs logo
reworked version. Client wanted it to look devious while paying homage to classical style. For a company that spruces up symphony orchestras with pop music samples and such...

Dandy
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
