Alex Miles

Eye to Eye Logo

Alex Miles
Alex Miles
  • Save
Eye to Eye Logo logo type kids children fun
Download color palette

Eye to Eye Foundation

"The Eye to Eye Foundation seeks to work as a liaison for creative academic programs in needy communities throughout the world. In everything we do we look to directly invest in the next generation of empowered youth."

Client: "We want the logo to smile."

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Alex Miles
Alex Miles

More by Alex Miles

View profile
    • Like