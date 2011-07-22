Seth Sandler

Rhythm Menu

Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler
  • Save
Rhythm Menu ui interface nodebeat ios app audio music
Download color palette

Rhythm Menu - Work in progress view of my audio app, NodeBeat, redesign. Image taken directly from the iPad screen.

My second shot on dribbble! :)

http://NodeBeat.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler

More by Seth Sandler

View profile
    • Like