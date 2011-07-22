Seth Sandler

Audio Menu - Work in progress view of my audio app, NodeBeat (http://NodeBeat.com), redesign. The waveforms still need some work. Any thoughts on blending it in (eg. bevel)?

Image taken directly from the iPad screen.

P.S. - This is my first shot! :)

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
