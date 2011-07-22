Gavin Nelson

Iconica Photos, App Store, and iTunes Store

Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Hire Me
  • Save
Iconica Photos, App Store, and iTunes Store iconica photos app store itunes iphone theme icon
Download color palette

Its been a while, but I am back with more Iconica icons. Much happier with my new photos icon. Leave any feedback you have!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Product & Icon Designer
Hire Me

More by Gavin Nelson

View profile
    • Like