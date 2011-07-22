Dew Tour Android Icon

Natalie N

This is a recently retired (work in progress) Android icon, a design for the Dew Tour's (skateboarding) Android application.

Pantech decided they wanted to go with an icon depicting just their brand logo name, so this chap has been retired!

Above are some of the varying concepts we played with - kindly note, this icon is not complete and is now retired.

