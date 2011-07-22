Bruno O. Barros

How many stars?

Bruno O. Barros
Bruno O. Barros
Hire Me
  • Save
How many stars? app buttons ios vote system stars ui
Download color palette

Really simple UI for a vote system to be used in an iPad app I designed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Bruno O. Barros
Bruno O. Barros
Gotta love the multiple aspects of people-centered design.
Hire Me

More by Bruno O. Barros

View profile
    • Like